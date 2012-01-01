News, results and live coverage of your favorite team

Get everything a true fan needs with a single, club-dedicated app: from live text commentary to match highlights, from news and rumours to stories and opinions.

Download our apps

FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona
App Store Play Market Web
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
App Store Play Market Web
Manchester United
Manchester United
App Store Play Market Web
Chelsea
Chelsea
App Store Play Market Web
Arsenal
Arsenal
App Store Play Market Web
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
App Store Play Market Web
Champions League
Champions League
App Store Play Market Web
Scores & Video
Scores & Video
Live scores with highlights
App Store Play Market
Kixx
Kixx
Daily fantasy football
App Store Play Market
Rabona
Rabona
Football memes, gifs & videos
App Store Play Market
Underdog
Underdog
Free football predictions game
App Store
Well Played Dota 2
Well Played Dota 2
App Store Play Market